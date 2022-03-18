Instagram Is Cracking Up At The Way Duff Goldman's Daughter Eats Toast

Duff Goldman, a world-renowned cake baker and TV personality known for his shows including "Ace of Cakes" and "Kids Baking Championship," has become popular on yet another platform — social media. The celebrity chef's family posts attract tons of attention, and for an adorable reason.

Goldman and his wife, Joanna Colbry, welcomed baby girl Josephine Frances in January of 2021. Just a few days after her birth, Goldman excitedly posted to Instagram, saying, "I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine, and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world."

Since then, Goldman has shared countless photos and videos of his daughter and fans are eating them up. As Distractify reports, the baker loves introducing Josephine to music, new foods, and enjoys spending all his free time with her. Though only a year old, she's already dominating social media, and fans are not complaining.