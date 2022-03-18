The Best Side Dish At Red Lobster According To 27% Of People

If you're looking for a restaurant that's a bit fancier than McDonald's but not as expensive or hard to get into as a Michelin star eatery, you might opt for something like Red Lobster. In other words, a step up from fast food, but still a relatively affordable chain restaurant that you wouldn't necessarily want to wear your pajamas to.

Red Lobster first opened as a family-owned restaurant in Lakeland, FL, in 1968. Today, it has more than 700 locations worldwide and several partnerships with ocean conservation organizations. According to CNN, the seafood chain also works with fisheries in the Bahamas to help promote sustainable practices.

With menu items ranging from salads to pasta to seafood, Red Lobster has something for just about everyone. Does it get much better than garlicky biscuits and endless shrimp? While the appetizers and entrees are certainly a catch, Red Lobster has many side dishes, too. Soups, rice, baked potatoes, coleslaw... The possibilities are about as endless as the shrimp. But which side is considered the best? We attempted to find out.