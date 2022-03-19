Hard Plastic Pieces Prompt Food Recall In 20 States

What an unsettling thought: Sometimes the very foods we turn to for nourishment, enjoyment, or both can take our breath away in a frightening instant. Some products pose choking hazards to children, thanks to their shape, size, or how difficult they are to eat when undercooked (via the CDC). But in other cases, unexpected objects can make food hard to swallow, leading to recalls.

One notable case of a potential choking hazard was the Entenmann's Little Bites recall in 2016. The brand voluntarily recalled its fudge brownie bites, chocolate chip muffins, and blueberry muffins after consumers reported finding bits of plastic in the food, says GlobalNewswire. One person was injured. Back in 2019, Tyson Foods recalled its chicken tenders after an estimated 12 million pounds of the chicken were contaminated with metal shavings (via The Washington Post). At least three consumers allegedly suffered "oral injuries."

The latest food recall concerns Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser's Fine Foods. Numerous products were recalled due to reports of finding hard plastic pieces.