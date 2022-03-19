Why Facebook Users Definitely Aren't Loving McDonald's 'Sauce Drop'

Like many fast food chains, Mickey D's has certainly upset people over the years. For us, the first thing that comes to mind is how the ice cream machine always seems to be out of order. When craving a McFlurry, we all know there's a good chance we won't get one. Another past disappointment was the McDonald's Spam-and-Oreos burger from 2020, and it's still leaving a bad taste in our mouths.

Of course, there are plenty of more serious issues we could talk about, but let's keep this lighthearted, shall we? McDonald's has taken to Facebook with, what they must've assumed would be a clever post, a teasing about a new sauce. While you might get excited at the thought of replacing your favorite dipping contender, most people just aren't lovin' it.

With 2,900 comments on the non-descriptive Facebook post, you might think most would express some sort of hyped anticipation. As it turns out, there are many who don't want a new sauce — or a new anything, for that matter.