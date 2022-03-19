Instagram Is Loving Padma Lakshmi's Colorful Holi Celebration

While many Americans may know Holi only for its bright colors, there is far more to this Indian festival. Holi celebrates the return of spring and the "triumph of good over evil," says TIME. The celebration begins with bonfires the night before to burn away evil spirits. On the day of the festival, people throw colorful powders into the air and colorful water balloons from roofs. These traditions are steeped in different stories. One account connects the bonfires to the story of a sinister king whose sister perished in a fire while attempting to kill the son of Lord Vishnu. Another tale ties the bright colors to the blue-hued Lord Krishna, who was said to have "smear[ed] some color on" the face of his love, Radha, to win her heart (via Times of India).

Of course, no spring celebration would be complete without food. For Holi, families make gujiya (a fried dumpling), thandai (a spiced milk drink), and many other festive treats. This year, the holiday fell on March 18. The festivities differ from region to region, but the holiday emphasizes spending time with loved ones. The beloved Padma Lakshmi - TV show host, cookbook writer, and mother extraordinaire – took a few moments on Instagram to share how she and her daughter celebrated Holi.