Duff Goldman's BattleBots Post Made Him Even Cooler In The Eyes Of Fans

Goldman took to Instagram to share his BattleBots bracket, captioning it with, "It's robot fightin' time!" and his followers are all in. The photo already has 2,002 likes and a lot of gushing. One fan wrote, "You just got even cooler; if that was even possible!" While another enthusiastically seconded, "Stop! I didn't think I could adore you more!! We met you several years ago at Baltimore airport. We traveled from Seattle to see our favorite soccer team. Thanks for being so cool with us." And a third made it unanimous, typing, "You just added a rung to the cool ladder! Love, love, love Battle bots!"

The competitions sure sound addicting, and clearly, the Charm City Cakes owner is not alone when it comes to enjoying BattleBots. According to Celebrity Page, David Letterman and Lil' Wayne are also fans.

What's interesting about Goldman's bracket is he has the "reigning champ," End Game, out after the second round and fan-favorite Minotaur walking away as top Bot. Rooting for the underdog is something we can get on board with, too. Just when you think you know all there is to know about Duff Goldman, he gives us more to love.

You can watch new episodes of "BattleBots" on Discovery on Thursdays at 8 p.m. or on Discovery Plus.