A Fan-Favorite McDonald's Dipping Sauce Is Returning For A Limited Time

Fans of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are not only into their dipping sauces — they're pretty specific about which ones are the cream of the crop.

While sauces come and go and you can find some only at certain locations and not others, Wide Open Eats surveyed five McDonald's classics, trying out Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, Tangy BBQ, Spicy Buffalo, and Hot Mustard. The conclusion? While each flavor may be distinct in its own right, each has its own tasty merits, and determining which is the best-of-the-best comes down to the consumer.

A Reddit thread confirmed these suspicions, with McDonald's lovers chiming in to cast their votes for best sauce. "One dip in the barbeque, one dip in the hot mustard, all into my mouth," wrote one user, while another enthusiastic Redditor commented, "Hot mustard. Nothing else even remotely compares ... Its literally the greatest thing ever, and i'm not even a mustard guy apart from that sweet nectar of life known as McDonald's Hot Mustard."

Luckily for dipping sauce aficionados everywhere, a fan-favorite sauce is making its way back into restaurants. But act fast: It's only for a limited time. McDonald's teased the release on Instagram, and several fans guessed correctly: The restaurant chain will start serving its coveted Szechuan sauce again.

"Bring back the Szechuan sauce," commented one user, while another chimed in, "I want my Szechuan sauce!"