Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.

Despite the many, many perks of a Costco membership, it's the furniture section that has customers buzzing recently, as TikTok and Instagram user @costcohotfinds took to the platform to share their latest deal discovery: a six-piece Thomasville Tisdale sectional sofa with a price tag of only $1,499.99.

While it appears to be out of stock online, customers have been spotting the modular sofa at their local stores. The six-piece set includes one storage ottoman, three armless chairs, and two corner wedges that can be rearranged however best suits your home's needs.

The tufted seat cushions are made from 100% polyester, and the sofa includes features like sinuous spring suspension and solid wood legs (via Costco).