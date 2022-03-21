The Unexpected Ingredient In Miyoko's Dairy-Free Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese not only contains extraordinary health benefits, but also a notable versatility that makes it popular in many households. It is an essential ingredient in Southern cuisine, per Taste, and many people eat it by the bowlful for a quick, filling, and refreshing snack or meal. Furthermore, many recipes use cottage cheese as a secret ingredient, such as mac and cheese and pancakes, because it can make certain dishes extra creamy and fluffy.

Per Undeniably Dairy, cottage cheese is made by acidifying milk, which separates the curds from the whey and gives the product its famously smooth, creamy texture studded with small curds. Packed with protein and vitamin B, the soft cheese can be especially healthy for developing children. However, it's still made from animal milk, rendering it unsuitable for those who are lactose intolerant or vegan. Miyoko's, a popular plant-based creamery, is set to change that with a dairy-free version of cottage cheese it's launching in 2023.