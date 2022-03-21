31% Believe This Is The Worst Red Lobster Side Dish
Red Lobster is a seafood restaurant chain that's been around since 1968, and thanks to its national ad campaigns, and the fact that it has restaurants in 44 states, there's a good chance that you're familiar with it (via Red Lobster). You may have heard of their Cheddar Bay Biscuits, or have even seen their Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix and Honey Butter Biscuit Mix in the bakery aisle of grocery stores. But not all of the side dishes at the restaurant can boast such acclaim.
Take, for instance, their soups. Some people probably love the chain's Lobster Bisque, but in a March 2022 Mashed survey of 602 Americans, 9.97% said it was their least-favorite side at Red Lobster. Meanwhile, 14.45% said the New England Clam Chowder was the worst side dish.
The chain's mashed potatoes also fall flat for some customers. Its regular mashed potatoes were ranked "worst side dish" by 9.47% of respondents, and the Creamy Langostino and Norway Lobster Mashed Potatoes, a more luxurious option, were the least-favorite of 11.63%. But the two worst Red Lobster side dishes according to our survey were hated even more than all of these.
Red Lobster's Brussels sprouts are not a hit
French fry lovers might be disappointed if they go to Red Lobster and get their favorite side dish. 23.26% of our survey respondents said that the fries are the worst side dish at Red Lobster. But even they are more loved than the Crispy Brussels Sprouts. Nearly a third of the people surveyed, 31.23%, said that the chain's Crispy Brussels Sprouts were the worst side dish on the menu.
It might not be Red Lobster's fault, though. You may have heard that hating the taste of cilantro is genetic, and recent research shows that the same might be true of Brussels sprouts. For up to 25% of the population who are "supertasters," roasted Brussels sprouts taste harsh, sour, and pungent, similar to horseradish and mustard. Even if a restaurant is churning out otherwise perfect Brussels sprouts, to some people, they'll always taste bitter, and might still be named the worst side dish.