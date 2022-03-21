31% Believe This Is The Worst Red Lobster Side Dish

Red Lobster is a seafood restaurant chain that's been around since 1968, and thanks to its national ad campaigns, and the fact that it has restaurants in 44 states, there's a good chance that you're familiar with it (via Red Lobster). You may have heard of their Cheddar Bay Biscuits, or have even seen their Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix and Honey Butter Biscuit Mix in the bakery aisle of grocery stores. But not all of the side dishes at the restaurant can boast such acclaim.

Take, for instance, their soups. Some people probably love the chain's Lobster Bisque, but in a March 2022 Mashed survey of 602 Americans, 9.97% said it was their least-favorite side at Red Lobster. Meanwhile, 14.45% said the New England Clam Chowder was the worst side dish.

The chain's mashed potatoes also fall flat for some customers. Its regular mashed potatoes were ranked "worst side dish" by 9.47% of respondents, and the Creamy Langostino and Norway Lobster Mashed Potatoes, a more luxurious option, were the least-favorite of 11.63%. But the two worst Red Lobster side dishes according to our survey were hated even more than all of these.