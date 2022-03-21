Buddy Valastro Just Shared A Sweet Memory About His Late Father

Buddy Valastro is known as the Cake Boss behind Carlo's Bakery, but he learned everything he knows from the original boss of the now nationwide bakeshop: his father. Bartolo Valastro, AKA Buddy Sr., bought the Hoboken, New Jersey, business from Carlo Guastaferro around 1960, 50 years after its original opening, according to Insider. "My father was a god. My father Buddy Sr. was this magnificent baker who everybody looked up to and respected," Valastro said in the first episode of "Cake Boss." "Words cannot explain what a good father he was," he added.

Dreaming of making the bakery a household name, Bartolo moved the Italian pastry destination from its original location to an area with more foot traffic, right across from Hoboken City Hall, in 1989. Five years later, he passed away unexpectedly, per Today. "When I was 17, I lost my dad, and my dad was grooming me to be the next boss, right, of the bakery," Valastro told Insider. He described feeling "in limbo" before discovering newfound determination: "I'm gonna make this place successful." The 45-year old pastry chef has certainly delivered on that promise and then some; his father was distantly hoping to one day have Carlo's cakes featured in magazines. Now, it's a brand known among food TV fans across the country.