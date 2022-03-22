Here's Who Won Season 1 Of Is It Cake?

The new Netflix series "Is It Cake?" debuted on March 18. However, since it's a Netflix series, we already know who won. Such are the travails of streaming. But before we get into that spoiler territory, it's worth seeing how the series was received.

"Is It Cake?" entered a genre known for being already bloated with "British Bake Offs" and their spin-offs and an armada of "Baking Championships." The twist here was that the show presented participants with a group of objects that looked inedible and asked them to discern which one was actually a cake in disguise. Some bakers who passed the first test disguised their own cakes as other objects.

This premise of disguising cakes among other objects proved too good apparently. "There is something so refreshing, perhaps even inspired, about something as pure and base-level as this," The Daily Beast writes in a piece titled "Netflix's 'Is It Cake' Is a Masterpiece of Stupidity (And I Love It)." It adds that "nothing is overcomplicated." Decider gushed about how the show "exceeds expectations." Most head-scratchingly, The Guardian deemed it necessary to title a positive review with sweeping optimism: "Is it Cake? The bizarre baking show that might rescue 2022."

"Is It Cake?" then, has proven to be a real winner with reviewers. But who won the first season?