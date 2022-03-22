RHOA Alum Eva Marcille Shares 'Poppin' Sunday Dinner
You can't separate food from "The Real Housewives" most iconic moments. According to Reality Blurb!, Kathy Wakile ranks as the very best chef on the series and makes the best desserts around, while D'Andra Simmons and Lisa Vanderpump can easily bring it when they need to impress in the kitchen. Dinner parties also contain some of the juiciest moments. Screen Rant reports that fans love to rewatch the fight between NeNe Leakes and Claudia Jordan when the pair traveled down to Puerto Rico on "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
While this moment from the Atlanta spinoff captured the attention of viewers everywhere, Eva Marcille emerged as a great home cook and continues to show off her prowess in the kitchen, even after the cameras stop rolling. According to Bravo TV, this "Real Housewives of Atlanta" personality revealed that she still loves cooking and entertaining for friends and recently created a table spread worthy of reality television.
Eva Marcille's perfect Sunday dinner
Bravo TV reports that Eva Marcille whipped up a menu that could get anyone's mouth watering. In an Instagram Story, the reality television former star showed off a feast that included, "green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, fried chicken wings, and Texas toast," alongside a glass of pinot grigio. Marcille goes all out for lunch as well, and said, "[My] lunch looks like the average person's Thanksgiving dinner. It's usually my largest meal. I will go to Houston's and have a whole Hawaiian ribeye at 11:15 in the morning...loaded baked potato, try to get some greens on there, you know, as long as there's some bacon in the salad, we can get that down at lunch."
Next time "The Real Housewives" come up, you can start associating the show with some amazing cooking, and not just the drama that flares up over brunches and dinners. Marcille proves that these reality stars seriously know their way around the kitchen and do not hold back anytime they need to serve up some amazing meals.