RHOA Alum Eva Marcille Shares 'Poppin' Sunday Dinner

You can't separate food from "The Real Housewives" most iconic moments. According to Reality Blurb!, Kathy Wakile ranks as the very best chef on the series and makes the best desserts around, while D'Andra Simmons and Lisa Vanderpump can easily bring it when they need to impress in the kitchen. Dinner parties also contain some of the juiciest moments. Screen Rant reports that fans love to rewatch the fight between NeNe Leakes and Claudia Jordan when the pair traveled down to Puerto Rico on "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

While this moment from the Atlanta spinoff captured the attention of viewers everywhere, Eva Marcille emerged as a great home cook and continues to show off her prowess in the kitchen, even after the cameras stop rolling. According to Bravo TV, this "Real Housewives of Atlanta" personality revealed that she still loves cooking and entertaining for friends and recently created a table spread worthy of reality television.