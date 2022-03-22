Costco Fans Are Divided On This Ingredient In Its Returning Carrot Cakes

Many people have strong opinions about their favorite desserts. If you ask someone what their favorite sweet is, most people are probably pretty likely to already have an answer at the top of their mind. But while everyone has their personal preference, there are also some popular desserts, which are surefire crowd-pleasers that a large majority of people will want a slice (or two) of. For example, both cupcakes and carrot cake rank among people's top ten favorite desserts in the country, according to How Stuff Works. But what could make these two favorite treats even better? Perhaps combining them into one deliciously decadent mini carrot cake cupcake, topped with enticing cream cheese frosting.

That is exactly what Costco did with their fan-favorite Mini Carrot Cakes with Cream Cheese Frosting, which have just returned to the store's shelves. Quite a few of their fans couldn't help but rave about the return of this sweet and sugary dessert. Instagram user @costcofoodreviews even made a post alerting their followers to the return of this sweet, giving it a high 9/10 rating and asking, "Have you ever seen anything as cute as these mini carrot cakes?"