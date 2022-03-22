The Eco-Friendly Way Chick-Fil-A Plans To Reuse Its Cooking Oil

One of the country's top restaurant chains just took a big step towards a more environmentally-conscious future. In a press release, Chick-fil-A announced an innovative new partnership that will put its massive supplies of discarded cooking oil to good use. The fried chicken chain is teaming up with Darling Ingredients, a major producer of sustainable biofuel, to repurpose the fry oil used to cook its famed chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and chicken strips into transportation fuel.

As the costs of traditional energy sources have risen in recent years, oil refineries and energy companies have increasingly turned to kitchen grease as a plentiful resource for making renewable diesel fuel (via The New York Times). Energy experts estimate that by 2025, up to 3.8 billion gallons of the renewable fuel could be produced each year. Renewable diesel produces between 50% and 80% less greenhouse gas emissions than standard diesel, offering a more environmentally-friendly form of fuel to corporations and individuals alike (via Biofuel News). Soon, the same ingredient used to give Chick-fil-A's crispy breaded chicken its golden brown sheen will be used to create massive amounts of this biofuel.

"At Chick-fil-A, we are committed to caring — and that includes caring for others through our food and caring for our planet," explained Rodney Bullard, Chick-fil-A's Vice President of corporate social responsibility. "Our innovative partnership with DAR PRO Solutions helps us be responsible stewards of the resources at our restaurants and allows us to support the future of renewable transportation fuel — all while positively influencing the communities we serve."