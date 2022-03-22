Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s: Release Date, Cast, And More - Everything We Know So Far

'90s kids had it made. Between rollerblading to the mall, watching movies on VHS, and making mixed tapes for our BFFs, what, really, did we have to complain about? (Notice how we didn't mention dial-up internet.) OK, maybe it wasn't all great, but when it came to TV, we had quite the selection. Come Friday night, we'd all gather around the set for TGIF to catch "Family Matters," "Step by Step," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and another feel-good family sitcoms.

Well, '90s kids, it's your lucky day, because you can feel young again with the return of "Worst Cooks in America." According to a press release, the upcoming season includes a star-studded cast of '90s celebrities battling it out, learning a few things in the process, and — hopefully — not burning the kitchen down. "This cast is so much fun – and most of them have never spent this much time in the kitchen," said Food Network president Courtney White, calling the season a "nostalgia-filled blast with familiar faces." Here's who they are and when you can watch them.