What Alex Guarnaschelli Wishes You Knew About Chopped Equipment Skills

Since debuting in 2009, Food Network's hit program "Chopped" has become a must-watch for foodies, especially those with a competitive side. You may have even tuned in to the high-stakes cooking competition yourself, and regardless of whether you've done so religiously or have only caught a few episodes here and there, you may have noticed a few recurring mishaps throughout its mammoth 51 seasons. As Mashable points out, it's not uncommon to see a contestant forget one of the four mystery basket ingredients in their cooking or run out of time to fully plate their dish.

Another frequent issue "Chopped" viewers have seen is contestants having trouble using certain pieces of equipment, such as the ice cream machine or whipped cream canister. Being that each episode typically brings in four experienced chefs to compete, this has understandably raised a few eyebrows amongst the show's audience, and recently, one viewer took to Twitter to try to figure out why this is so common in the "Chopped" kitchen.

Tagging judge Alex Guarnaschelli, user @jillsmo wrote, "My husband thinks that the reason why people always fail with the ISI and the smoking gun is because the equipment isn't properly cleaned so it's gunked up with stuff. I say it's because the chef doesn't know how to use it properly. What do you think?"

The tweet did, in fact, reach the eyes of the Iron Chef, who shared her thoughts on the subject. Spoiler alert, neither of the fan's theories are correct.