Food Brands Are Telling Oreo What To Dunk Its Cookies In And Twitter Is Loving It

Although Oreos, "America's favorite" sandwich cookies, are a simple combination of chocolate wafers and vanilla creme, the endless ways to enjoy them are constantly up for debate. Several Reddit threads are dedicated to this very subject, with impassioned users sharing their favorite Oreo-eating methods. "You want to get a small strainer for rice or noodles and put Oreos inside, then put into milk for approximately 7-9 seconds. Get with the tech yo," says one Reddit user. "I eat the top of one cookie, and then the top of another one, and then I put the two bottoms together to have one super cookie," another Redditor recommends.

The list of techniques for Oreo consumption goes on, but the marketing team behind the cookie giant recently revealed the "correct" way to enjoy the cookie. "Perhaps the best known way to eat an Oreo is the classic 'twist, lick, and dunk,'" U.S. marketing director Marion Delgutte Saenen told Yahoo News in an email, adding that the company considers it "the best way" to eat Oreos. And though the "dunk" in question refers to dunking in milk, Oreo just took to Twitter to see what else fans are dunking their cookies in.