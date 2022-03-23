How Fans Really Feel About Chick-Fil-A's Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is an all-American dish with a national fanbase that fast food companies have been wise to cash in on. Eater ranked some of the most popular fast food and fast casual mac and cheeses, giving those from Boston Market and Panera Bread top honors. When Chick-fil-A added the creamy side to its permanent menu in 2019, executives described it in a press release as "the perfect pairing" with the chain's chicken offerings. According to Chick-fil-A's menu, the pasta is combined with a parmesan, cheddar, and Romano cheese mixture, then baked in-restaurant to ensure it has that absolutely necessary "crispy top layer." Yum!

OK, so while Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese might sound pretty darn good, not every review has been star-studded. An Eat This, Not That! writer called it "instantly forgettable," adding that they'd "never go out of [their] way to order it again." Yikes. Luckily for us, there's a new Reddit thread dedicated to reviews of Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese so we can get to the bottom of the issue.