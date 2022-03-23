How Fans Really Feel About Chick-Fil-A's Mac And Cheese
Mac and cheese is an all-American dish with a national fanbase that fast food companies have been wise to cash in on. Eater ranked some of the most popular fast food and fast casual mac and cheeses, giving those from Boston Market and Panera Bread top honors. When Chick-fil-A added the creamy side to its permanent menu in 2019, executives described it in a press release as "the perfect pairing" with the chain's chicken offerings. According to Chick-fil-A's menu, the pasta is combined with a parmesan, cheddar, and Romano cheese mixture, then baked in-restaurant to ensure it has that absolutely necessary "crispy top layer." Yum!
OK, so while Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese might sound pretty darn good, not every review has been star-studded. An Eat This, Not That! writer called it "instantly forgettable," adding that they'd "never go out of [their] way to order it again." Yikes. Luckily for us, there's a new Reddit thread dedicated to reviews of Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese so we can get to the bottom of the issue.
There's something cheesy about this serious debate
A mac and cheese thread was created on the r/ChickfilA page on Reddit yesterday, with one user posing the question, "Is the macaroni and cheese any good?" The user also wrote, "I love Mac n Cheese but have never had good experiences with fast food mac," noting they didn't care for the dish at KFC, Arby's, or Long John Silver's. Fellow users chimed in with their opinions falling on both sides of the aisle. "It's phenomenal. It literally tastes like home made baked Mac n cheese. Ya know how sometimes the cheese will brown and get kind of crispy on the top? It has those bits in there. It's so good," raved one user. Someone else called it the best fast food mac and cheese they've tried.
Another Redditor, however, wasn't as enchanted, writing, "Mediocre. I don't really get the hype because I can make it better at home," while another non-fan wrote, "Tastes like nickels." Many compared it to boxed mac and cheese. But another user, claiming to be a former Chick-fil-A employee, offered an interesting and ingenious tip for spicing up the eatery's mac and cheese that might interest even the pickiest of eaters: mixing in some honey packets with the cheesy goodness.