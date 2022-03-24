Aldi Shoppers Are Raving About These Medjool Dates

If you're an Aldi fan and aren't sure what products you should be buying, turn to social media where customers are quick to share their opinions on new food items. The Aldi subreddit is a great place to ask questions and find new products to buy. For example, Reddit users were excited to try the store's new smoked salmon bowl. On the other hand, there are food products you see over and over again that make you wonder if you should have put them in your cart.

Recently, someone posted in the Aldi subreddit saying they were "always intrigued" by the medjool dates and asked if they should purchase them. According to the poster, they hadn't tried the dates before and were wondering if the $5 purchase was worth it. The comments section was flooded with ways to use up the dates in both sweet and savory recipes, and a few people said that these were the best prices for dates they had seen in stores. If you have a hankering for the dried fruit, you may be able to draw some inspiration from fellow Aldi fans.