Instagram Is Disappointed With Trader Joe's Lemon Basil Pasta Salad

The internet has given us so many great things over the years from the ability to stay in touch easily with loved ones, meet people across the world, and get much-needed information in a split second. Arguably the greatest thing the internet has provided is the plethora of Trader Joe's review accounts.

OK, so maybe we're joking a little. Still, Instagram accounts like @traderjoesfoodreviews with half a million followers keep us up to date and in the know about all of the best, worst, and unique products the beloved grocery chain has to offer. And that's something to be thankful for.

Recently, one popular review account, @mrs_traderjoes, took to Instagram to share a disheartening review about TJ's Lemon Basil Pasta Salad, which can be found in the pre-made section of the store and is offered as a quick grab-and-go type of item. According to the blog Become Betty, the product first started hitting the grocer's shelves in early 2018.

The post starts with a measly rating, giving the item a three out of 10, then explains that the pasta salad simply lacks flavor. "This was a disappointment to say the least," the reviewer said. "I absolutely love lemon and basil, so I was looking forward to trying this easy meal."