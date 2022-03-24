Yes, Seasoned Charcoal Now Exists For Your Grill

While standing in the backyard, an enticing aroma captivates. Even without a puff of smoke, the flame cooking the food on the grill beckons. Still, fire alone only imparts so much flavor. Although master grillers have used smokers, wood chips, and even charcoal to boost the taste of dishes forever, many people want more than a hint of hickory, a mention of mesquite, or a peppering of pecan. With the new seasoned charcoal from Kingsford, the sizzle from the grill mimics the seasoning on the food.

If you need to replace your charcoal, you may be in luck because there are new options on the market. According to Food & Wine, Kingsford Signature Flavors is a variety of seasoned charcoal. Available in three flavors — Garlic Onion Paprika, Basil Sage Thyme, and Cumin Chili — it appears that the barbecue briquettes are seasoned, and those spices are meant to enhance the grilling flavor while cooking. Designed to elevate the "sensory experience," the concept almost seems to help the novice griller gain some confidence while cooking over the flame.

Although the acerbic taste of burnt food holds no appeal, some cooks might hope that the burning briquettes can impart flavor without much effort on the griller's part. Still, like any good chef or food television viewer has learned to appreciate, seasoned food is good food. Even if these Kingsford Signature Flavors can offer that boost, it does not completely replace a well-seasoned dish.