Walmart Is Suing BJ's. Here's Why

It's a modern day clash of the titans between Walmart and warehouse store BJ's, but they're not duking it out over toilet paper suppliers or employee defection. Instead, the issue at hand is technology.

First, it's important to know that Sam's Club is a subsidiary of Walmart. As a wholesale warehouse, Sam's is obviously in direct competition with other chains like Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club.

Like most large corporations, this is hardly the first time that any of these companies have been the subject of a suit. Costco alone has been sued in the past for gender bias, and even for peddling shrimp that was unfortunately harvested using slave labor in Thailand. Sam's Club has been sued by employees for failing to pay them, and BJ's was slapped with a class action lawsuit for charging sales tax for items based on their original price, rather than the discounted amount. The list literally goes on and on.

Clearly, it's a tough time to be in the wholesale club game, and the beef between Sam's and BJ's this time around is just as interesting.