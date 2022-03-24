Why It's Now Easier Than Ever To Order From Bagel Boss

Bagels, bialys, and baked goods, oh my! It's the appeal of this delicious breakfast trifecta that Bagel Boss, a New York bagel chain, has cashed in on for the past 45 years. All Bagel Boss products sold on the company's website are kosher — there's a certification from a rabbi online to prove it — and the roughly 15 physical locations across the city and Long Island all keep kosher, except for the Bayshore, Nolita, East Village, and East Northport stores, making it the ideal bagel destination for those who follow a kosher diet.

What's the secret to Bagel Boss' success? "We rely on six-generation bagel and bialy makers who have been doing this their whole lives, 50 plus years," said Andrew Hazen, CEO of Bagel Boss, in an interview with Newsday appearing on YouTube. Bagel fans far beyond the East Coast have been hungry for a taste of the chain's food, which prompted the franchise to start a Bagel of the Month Club shipping to customers nationwide. More recently, Bagel Boss has partnered with DoorDash to bring its signature menu items to even more people, reports Fast Casual.