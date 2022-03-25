How Matthew McConaughey's Mom Got Him To Eat More Vegetables

No parent wants to turn the dinner table into an ultimate food battle where the undeterred stubborn child stares at a plate of vegetables as if it was the ultimate food punishment. Over the years, parents tried the best recipes to trick kids into eating veggies or maybe even bribed the young diners to eat just one more bite. Eat This Not That compiled 15 ways to get kids to eat those nutrient-packed dishes, but the struggle is real and parents are not alone. Sometimes listening to what worked for mom and dad might be the olive branch in the food war.

In a recent interview with "Today," Camila Alves McConaughey discussed her new book, "Just Try One Bite." This new children's picture book flips the story on healthy eating. Instead of the kids being picky, it is the parents who cannot stomach those cruciferous vegetables. Putting aside the leafy green gagging, the hope is that a little humor could have everyone adding a few more healthy eating options to the plate. But the idea of compromise isn't totally dismissed from the conversation — as Alves McConaughey revealed, there is some family history about avoiding those gagging greens on the table.