How Brooke Williamson Is Fighting Childhood Hunger

Although Brooke Williamson's culinary pedigree was already very impressive before she stepped on to the set of Season 10 of "Top Chef," the show gave her the national recognition that "catapulted her career," according to her official website. In 2020, she entered Season 1 of Guy Fieri's culinary gauntlet, "Tournament of Champions," as a seventh seed, and ended up taking home the win in 2020 (via Discovery). Her success on these competition shows has given her national notoriety, but even so, she had to close three out of her four restaurants during the pandemic, which has inspired her to give back to fellow members of the restaurant industry (via LA Weekly).

In December of 2020, her restaurant Playa Provisions put together 250 family meal kits featuring "Braised Chicken Cassoulet and cornbread with maple butter" for service industry members in need (via LA Weekly). Her restaurant inspired more acts of kindness in January 2021 when Williamson posted a photo of an order on Instagram from a customer who lived in Texas, but wanted to provide a meal for someone in the restaurant. This sparked a movement and "hundreds of orders for donated meals," that they were able to give to "first responders, medical staff, and employees," via Today). This year, Williamson has partnered with World Chef to continue her efforts to give back to the community.