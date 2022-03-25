How Brooke Williamson Is Fighting Childhood Hunger
Although Brooke Williamson's culinary pedigree was already very impressive before she stepped on to the set of Season 10 of "Top Chef," the show gave her the national recognition that "catapulted her career," according to her official website. In 2020, she entered Season 1 of Guy Fieri's culinary gauntlet, "Tournament of Champions," as a seventh seed, and ended up taking home the win in 2020 (via Discovery). Her success on these competition shows has given her national notoriety, but even so, she had to close three out of her four restaurants during the pandemic, which has inspired her to give back to fellow members of the restaurant industry (via LA Weekly).
In December of 2020, her restaurant Playa Provisions put together 250 family meal kits featuring "Braised Chicken Cassoulet and cornbread with maple butter" for service industry members in need (via LA Weekly). Her restaurant inspired more acts of kindness in January 2021 when Williamson posted a photo of an order on Instagram from a customer who lived in Texas, but wanted to provide a meal for someone in the restaurant. This sparked a movement and "hundreds of orders for donated meals," that they were able to give to "first responders, medical staff, and employees," via Today). This year, Williamson has partnered with World Chef to continue her efforts to give back to the community.
Order her curated meal kit to donate 10 meals to families in need
If you're like us, when you're watching food competition shows, you really wish you could grab the food they're making through the TV screen. While that isn't possible yet, World Chef, which launched on February 15, nearly accomplishes that by offering curated meal kits with cook-along videos from your favorite culinary icons, like Brooke Williamson and fellow "Top Chef" alums Tiffany Derry and Joe Sasto (via Variety). Brooke Williamson's meal kit was recently released and includes braised short ribs with carrot risotto & lemon buttered peas, which feeds four people for $149 (via World Chef).
Not only will you be able to brag to your friends that you tried the "Tournament of Champions" winner's food, but you can aid in the fight against childhood hunger along the way. According to No Kid Hungry, 1 in 6 kids is at risk of hunger in America. As World Chef's first "Mission Chef," when foodies and fans purchase one of Williamson's meal kits, 10 meals will be donated to families in need through World Chef's partnership with No Kid Hungry (via the official press release). "My work with food extends beyond the kitchen with No Kid Hungry, and I'm looking forward to providing meals to more people through this partnership," Williamson said in the official press release.