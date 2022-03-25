DiGiorno Just Dropped Its Own Version Of Pizza Bites

It's not delivery, it's — well, you know what it is. DiGiorno is just one of the many frozen pizza brands you'll see when you're headed down the frozen food aisle. The brand has its fans and its critics, but the frozen pizza company is known for taking steps to set itself apart from the rest. For example, DiGiorno once sold a box combining its pizza and Toll House chocolate chip cookies — something Consumerist deemed a "watershed moment in American obesity" — alongside another box combo of pizza and "wyngz." DiGiorno, for what it's worth, is a pretty popular brand; it was the best-selling frozen pizza of 2018, accumulating just about $232 million in American sales (via PizzaNeed).

But let's be honest with ourselves here. While "rising crust pizza" is great and all, sometimes you want pizza and you want it right then and there. That's where you'd brush aside DiGiorno and break out the pizza rolls. You know, those little pocket-shaped pastries, most commonly made by Totino's, that are basically a pizza rolled up to fit in the palm of your hand? They may not be as big as a normal pizza, sure, but darned if they don't scratch that pizza itch in just a few minutes. While DiGiorno can boast that its pizza isn't delivery, it seems the brand can't beat pizza rolls when it comes to delivering pizza flavor quickly and easily.

Or can they?