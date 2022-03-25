What You Need To Know About The Nationwide Olive Recall

Originally only found in the Mediterranean, olives came to the Americas with the Spaniards in the 1500s. By the mid-1700s, olives had spread to the present-day United States. Today, about 56% of Americans enjoy eating olives, according to YouGovAmerica.

These little stone fruits are rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, as well as iron, copper, and calcium. Because of their nutritional makeup, Healthline notes that eating olives can help minimize risks for heart disease and some cancers.

Olives come in many varieties –- more than just 'green' and 'black' -– and are used in all sorts of ways. In addition to being used to make olive oil, olives top off martinis, salads, and pizzas. They pair nicely with cheeses, meats, and bread. All in all, olives are pretty amazing, but they still aren't immune to problems, including recalls. If you've got olives in your fridge right now, you might want to read this.