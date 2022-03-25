Dairy Queen's Newest Dip Is A Celebration Of Spring

The country is finally making its long-awaited transition from winter to spring, and we're sure we speak for many when we say: it's about time. Flowers are blooming, the sun is staying out longer, and temperatures in many places are rising to a point where only a light jacket is needed to go outside, which means it's finally an appropriate time to enjoy what is arguably the best warm-weather treat: Ice cream.

Now, we'll admit that we didn't actually stop eating ice cream during the winter months (which Vice argues is actually the best time to indulge in the dessert). However, there's also no denying how great it feels to snack on your favorite frozen dairy treat on a warm and sunny spring day. Dairy Queen seems to know this as well, and, as such, has introduced a brand new seasonal addition to its lineup of dipped cones.

Per Good Morning America, the Illinois-based chain is now the home of the Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, which isn't just fruity, but also nice to look at. The seasonal treat gives the chain's famous dipped cone a springtime makeover thanks to a new, lilac-colored coating, making it perfect for ice cream lovers who might want their dessert to be a reflection of spring.