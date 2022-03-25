Pasqually's Wants To 'Flavor Up' With Its New Pizza Offerings

When a Reddit user first ordered Pasqually's pizza in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, they thought they were supporting a mom-and-pop slice shop. As it turns out, this was not the case. This pizza lover, like other GrubHub customers, was being tricked into ordering Chuck E. Cheese.

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings, which shares a parent company with Chuck E. Cheese and operates out of the kid arcade chain's physical locations (via QSR Magazine), is just one of many new virtual food brands that have suddenly popped up during the pandemic. The food service industry was hit particularly hard by COVID-19, with more than 100,000 restaurants shutting down in the first nine months of the pandemic alone, per Business Insider. And as the world shifted toward remote living, many restaurants tried to stay afloat by cashing in on the $45 billion business (in 2020) of online delivery and ordering (via Morgan Stanley).

And some of these brands were more than a flash in the pan, so to speak. As Pasqually's Pizza & Wings approaches its two-year anniversary, the delivery-only chain is announcing new ingredients and sauces for their wings and pizzas that they're calling Flavor Up.