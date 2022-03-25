Burger King's Latest Ad Is Inspired By The Poop Emoji

Burger King Brazil wants all to know that there is nothing poopy about their food by airing an ad in which they feature a "Poop Emoji Ice Cream." "Our goal was to show in a funny way that our product –- no matter how it looks –- is the cleanest of all," Juliana Cury, the marketing director of Burger King Brazil, explained to The Drum. What all this is referring to is the commitment Burger King made in September to remove 120 artificial ingredients from their entire menu (These included artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives).

It's a similar rhetorical move to the moldy Whopper ad they ran in 2020. The purpose of that was to highlight Burger King's decision to remove artificial ingredients from its Whopper. So, without preservatives, the burger molds, leaving the company to comment "the beauty of no artificial preservatives." It plays on a gross image to reinforce the message.

Hopefully, people will not develop an association between Burger King's ice cream and poop. But that's the risk the marketing team chose to make with one of their latest campaigns.