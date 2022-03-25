Amanda Freitag's Hack For Peeling A Mango Is Sheer Genius

The mango is a tropical fruit like no other. This stone fruit is brightly colored, creamy in texture, sweet to taste, and packs a variety of essential nutrients. A single cup (165 grams) of mango provides you with a stunning 67% of your daily vitamin C, according to Healthline. However, in that same cup, you also get nearly 23 grams of sugar.

Regardless of the mango's nutritional makeup, its flavor profile makes an excellent addition to salsa, smoothies, and even sauces (via Food Network). There's just one tiny problem — peeling the mango.

Even handling the skin of a mango can cause a reaction similar to that of poison ivy, says Women's Health. You certainly don't want to eat the skin either, but peeling it can be a struggle. One popular method is that of cutting off the sides and then dicing the fruit. For an even easier mango-peeling session, let's look at Amanda Freitag's technique.