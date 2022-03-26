Redditors Weigh In On Why Eggplant Is Such A Divisive Vegetable

There are some vegetables that you can serve and feel pretty confident that most people will eat them — they're a safe bet for dinner parties, potluck dishes, and the like. They include many that are popular in America, such as potatoes, corn, and green beans, according to YouGov America. On the other end of the spectrum, there are certain vegetables that are notoriously divisive — many people either love them or hate them.

Eggplant is one vegetable that often elicits diverse reactions — and one Reddit user created a post soliciting opinions so that they could determine why exactly this was the case. The simple post, titled "So what's the deal with the aversion to eggplant," racked up 844 comments within just one day.

Many individuals opined that the aversion isn't necessarily with eggplant itself, but rather with how it is typically prepared. One user wrote, "I think the majority of food aversion [to eggplant] is due to how easy it is to screw it up." Another weighed in, commenting "many people haven't had well prepared eggplant." Several users mentioned the reason they like eggplant is because of Greek or Middle Eastern dishes they'd tried with it in it, commenting that perhaps there just aren't many good American dishes incorporating eggplant.

What are the specific issues people have with preparing and cooking the vegetable?