Subway Reportedly Wants Stores Open 91 Hours A Week And Some Employees Are Furious

Working in the restaurant industry has never been easy. Fast food employees have to deal with rude customers on a regular basis, might risk burns and other injuries (via NBC News), and work long hours. And as labor economist Jeannette Wicks-Lim observed, this line of work's been "plagued with low wages for an extraordinary long period of time" (via NPR).

COVID-19 added a different wrinkle when eateries had to cut their hours or close during the worst of the pandemic. As recently as this past January, McDonald's locations throughout the U.S. stayed "open for 10% fewer hours" than they did pre-pandemic, says Fortune.

However, now that many states are lifting restrictions, some businesses are racing to get back to "normal" operations. Subway, for example, reportedly wants its franchise locations to be open 91 hours per week. As one unhappy Redditor pointed out, that translates to "13 hours a day." Locations he would need enough people to stand on their feet and prepare subs for customers during that window of time. And with many restaurants still grossly understaffed, perhaps understandably, some employees got upset.