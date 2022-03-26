Instagram Is Drooling Over Gordon Ramsay's Pancake Stack

Gordon Ramsay's most recent pancake appreciation post on Instagram was of a video of syrup drizzling over a stack of berry-topped pancakes at York & Albany, a London hotel that serves his food. The ricotta pancakes on the weekend breakfast menu are the only pancakes the hotel offers, according to the hotel's website, so that seems to be what the video features (via York & Albany).

Ramsay captioned the post, "Nothing stacks up to York & Albany's pancakes on a Saturday morning." Within a matter of hours, his video garnered more than 300,000 views and over 200 comments.

Fans could hardly keep from salivating as they watched the clip of Ramsay's breakfast. Ricki Thorpe wrote, "Delicious. I would love those." DiepOnFood said, "I'm loving this. This looks stunning." Shagufta Batliwala commented, "Perfect breakfast." Scott Settle said, "Now I'm hungry, thanks for that." Other fans could only post drooling emojis.

It's probably safe to say a lot of his fans are now craving pancakes today.