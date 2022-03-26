Marcela Valladolid Told Her Daughter To Dress Herself And This Happened

If you've been following celebrity chef Marcela Valladolid on Instagram for while, you probably know that her daughter, Anna Carina Button-Valladolid, is quite expressive. On several occasions, the seven-year-old has charmed Instagram with her sass and silliness, sometimes dropping in to steal the show on her mom's cooking segments.

Another thing you might have noticed is that, like her mom, Anna is often dressed to impress. In one post on Valladolid's Instagram, she can be seen rocking a stylish Givenchy pullover paired with a matching bow while out to a bakery. In another, she and her mom sport a matching headband and sweater combo for a "Today Show" appearance.

Of course, while we do give credit to Valladolid for these amazing looks, it turns out Anna doesn't mind the opportunity to choose her own outfits. On Valentine's Day, for instance, the Food Network star said she gave her daughter the freedom to pick her look for the day, which resulted in her opting for a "pirate dance recital dress, Cindy Lou Who tights, and JoJo [Siwa] kicks."

But it's not just the holidays Anna likes to dress up for. This past Friday, Valladolid shared an adorable post on Instagram revealing that this time she let her daughter pick her own outfit for school. And let's just say the seven-year-old has got some serious style!