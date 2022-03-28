Redditors Have An Idea About Why This Starbucks Drinks Order Had 37 Flavor Pumps

Some people may be concerned with how healthy or unhealthy specialty drinks from Starbucks are (via Healthline). The consumer concern over Starbucks' unhealthiness has been such that the global coffee chain even released a statement saying that it "is committed to listening to our customers and partners and evolving our menu based on what is important when it comes to their wellness preferences." The statement came with the news that they had reduced sugar in certain beverages by 25 percent, among other things.

The chain also proudly promotes the endless customization of its drinks. This means that there is no stopping patrons from adding as many pumps of sugar and syrup on top as they want, as shown by the many Reddit threads of frustrated baristas discussing intricate or unusual orders at the coffee chain. However, the most recent customized order surfacing on Reddit seems to have some explanation. A triple iced coffee was customized with 30 additional pumps of syrup and heavy cream on top of all the syrups that would already go in an iced coffee. But the sheer number of syrups in the drink makes Redditors think the customer might have an ulterior motive for the order.