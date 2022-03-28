NFL Veteran Tobias Dorzon Reveals His Go-To Fast Food Order - Exclusive

"Oh yeah. Popeyes," Dorzon told Mashed in an exclusive interview. "My DoorDash is full of Popeyes, man. My DoorDash is of the Popeye's chicken sandwiches and we also eat a lot of sushi."

Dorzon finds himself in good company. Anthony Bourdain and David Chang have also publicly professed their love for Popeyes, per First We Feast. This chain can attract the best of them, including pastry chefs who can't get enough of the brand's biscuits and anyone looking to get a taste for some classic Southern food.

While Dorzon loves Popeyes, one other local restaurant has entered regular takeout rotation. "We love sushi," Dorzon continued. "We have a spot called Rice Box right next to us and ... well, I think sesame seed chicken and shrimp fried rice with veggie egg rolls, was dinner last night. Yeah, man, either Popeye's or some Rice Box is my go-to, but typically I really don't eat the food that I cook."

Make sure to catch Chef Tobias Dorzon as he competes on Guy Fieri's "Tournament of Champions," which airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network and keep an eye on his culinary stylings on Instagram.