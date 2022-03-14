Tobias Dorzon Dishes On Guy Fieri, The Best Fast Food, And Tournament Of Champions - Exclusive Interview

Is there anything about you that you want America to know about you as a person or as a chef?

Pretty much, I really want America to actually understand what it is that I'm trying to bring to the culinary world where I'm trying to introduce this, like a different personality, but still the same passion and love for culinary that any chef has, but also know that I'm going to do something different that no one in our culinary world has ever done before, being able to bring food, fashion, and experience and all together into one thing. Food is not always just what it tastes like, but it's also the experience of actually having it. I want, when somebody's done with a dinner from me, to actually understand that this was an overall experience, not just coming and eating a plate of steak, but from the table side cut to the truffle side, to the table side truffles, to the palate cleansers to this amazing ambiance.

I want people to understand, when I'm done with this culinary thing at the end of the day, I think I'm going to be one of the best to ever do it. I have the attention of the audience from the TLCs and whatever it is, any network that I'm on, being able to be blessed, and do an interview with Mashed one of the biggest food websites that you can go on and be a part of. Opportunities like this, I feel like, are only going to help my chance to continue to show the world actually who I am as a chef and what I can bring to food.

