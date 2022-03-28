Alton Brown's Tweet About Will Smith's Oscars Drama Has Fans Divided

The Oscars were last night — cue the social media noise. However, arguably the loudest noise wasn't about the 2022 Academy Award winners, losers, or even the Oscars after-party dinner. Perhaps the ceremony's biggest buzz is how Will Smith won the best actor award but become the center of attention for different controversial reasons.

In short, the famous actor slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face on international live television. Vulture reports that Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith appearing in "G.I. Jane II," which referred to the shaved head of the actress who suffers from alopecia. Smith then walked onstage to attack Rock. "Will Smith just smacked the [s***] out of me," Chris Rock reportedly said. "Keep my wife's name out of your [f******] mouth!" Will Smith shouted back.

Smith later made some apologies during his acceptance speech and Rock has refrained from pressing charges. Still, social media did what social media does and produced hot takes. Among them, Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta tweeted that "Will Smith smacking Chris Rock and QuestLove winning an Oscar are the two most back to back Philly things to ever happen at the Oscars." The comedian Kathy Griffin brought up the precedent the incident could set in the comedy world when she tweeted "Now [comedians] all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."

One celebrity in the food world also had a hot take that's dividing fans.