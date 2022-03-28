Jersey Mike's Will Donate An Entire Day's Worth Of Sales To This Event

Everyone loves a good sub sandwich, and what better excuse to scoop one up for lunch than for a great cause? Throughout the month of March, Jersey Mike's has been celebrating its 12th Annual Month of Giving, during which customers have been encouraged to make donations to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games through purchases made in its restaurants or on its app (via PR Newswire).

The Month of Giving culminates this Wednesday, March 30, with Jersey Mike's Day of Giving, when the chain's over 2,000 restaurants will donate 100% of sales, which are expected to add up to over $10 million, to help athletes from across the country attend and compete in the Special Olympics USA Games to be held June 5 to 12 in Orlando, Florida (via Jersey Mike's press release).

"We've been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike's to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games," Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We support the organization's mission to foster inclusivity, and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country's Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving."