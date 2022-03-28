Why Instagram Is Heartbroken Over Chris Santos' Tribute To Taylor Hawkins
Music fans across the country were devastated to hear of Taylor Hawkins' passing. Hawkins played the drums for Foo Fighters for 25 years, says CNN, in addition to releasing some solo projects. He had three children with his wife, Alison (via The Sun) and was only 50 years old.
While the band was in Colombia, mid-tour, Hawkins was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room. According to the New York Post, authorities are not yet certain what caused Hawkins' death. Toxicology tests found 10 psychoactive substances in his system, but other reports say he died from cardiovascular collapse.
On March 25, within hours of the initial report, Foo Fighters posted on Twitter. The band wrote, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Nearly 158,000 people retweeted the message. And, on Instagram, Chris Santos weighed in.
Chris Santos took his time with Taylor Hawkins for granted
We know Chris Santos best from his role as a judge on "Chopped," but he's also a big fan of music. He spent his late teens playing the drums, finally releasing his own album in 2016. Following news of Taylor Hawkins' death, Santos posted about the loss on Instagram.
"I don't even know what to say," he wrote in the caption. "This man was so talented and I had a moment recently where I should have paid attention to just how talented he was. I will regret it forever that I took him –- and that moment -– for granted. I'm truly heartbroken for his family and his friends." While Santos didn't elaborate on this moment, he shared an image of himself with Hawkins' Foo Fighters bandmate, Dave Grohl, just months ago.
After Santos shared his personal connection to the rockstar, fans grieved in the comments with one person saying, "What a loss... He was so incredibly talented... RIP." Another added, "Grateful to have seen him perform on stage. Gifted, humorous, and brilliant." And a third said, "What a tremendous loss for all of those close to him. Prayers for his family, friends, and bandmates."