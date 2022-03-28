Why Instagram Is Heartbroken Over Chris Santos' Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Music fans across the country were devastated to hear of Taylor Hawkins' passing. Hawkins played the drums for Foo Fighters for 25 years, says CNN, in addition to releasing some solo projects. He had three children with his wife, Alison (via The Sun) and was only 50 years old.

While the band was in Colombia, mid-tour, Hawkins was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room. According to the New York Post, authorities are not yet certain what caused Hawkins' death. Toxicology tests found 10 psychoactive substances in his system, but other reports say he died from cardiovascular collapse.

On March 25, within hours of the initial report, Foo Fighters posted on Twitter. The band wrote, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever." Nearly 158,000 people retweeted the message. And, on Instagram, Chris Santos weighed in.