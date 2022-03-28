The Cheesy Way Whisps Will Celebrate National Pretzel Day
There are a lot of important holidays that take place each spring, all around the world. But for pretzel lovers, there's only one holiday that really matters: National Pretzel Day. It falls on April 26 each year and was first declared a holiday in 2003 by former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell (via EZ Cater). Pennsylvania's Dutch immigrants are credited with bringing pretzels to the United States, so it makes sense that that's the state where the holiday originated.
These days, people all over the world love pretzels, and Pennsylvanians aren't the only ones who celebrate. In years past, companies like Auntie Anne's have had special promotions on National Pretzel Day, and this year, another brand is getting in on the action. Whisps just announced that it's launching a new snack that combines cheese and pretzels that will be available starting on April 26, just in time to celebrate.
New Whisps cheese and pretzel bites
If you're not familiar, Whisps makes crunchy cheese snacks, and the ingredients in the brand's original product line consist of nothing but baked cheese with various seasonings. Now, in honor of National Pretzel Day, the company is combining its signature crunchy cheese snacks with bits of pretzels, according to Chew Boom.
The new Whisps cheese and pretzel bites come in two flavors: cheddar and everything, which mimics the flavor of an everything bagel and is made with Parmesan cheese. These new items are basically a play on the classic snack combination of soft pretzels with cheese dip, but in a crispier form that you can eat on the go. The bites are in the same round shape as the original Whisps, but each piece is studded with pretzel pieces. With 7 to 8 grams of protein per serving and 0 grams of sugar, the new treats are available now at Kroger grocery stores and on Amazon.