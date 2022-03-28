The Cheesy Way Whisps Will Celebrate National Pretzel Day

There are a lot of important holidays that take place each spring, all around the world. But for pretzel lovers, there's only one holiday that really matters: National Pretzel Day. It falls on April 26 each year and was first declared a holiday in 2003 by former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell (via EZ Cater). Pennsylvania's Dutch immigrants are credited with bringing pretzels to the United States, so it makes sense that that's the state where the holiday originated.

These days, people all over the world love pretzels, and Pennsylvanians aren't the only ones who celebrate. In years past, companies like Auntie Anne's have had special promotions on National Pretzel Day, and this year, another brand is getting in on the action. Whisps just announced that it's launching a new snack that combines cheese and pretzels that will be available starting on April 26, just in time to celebrate.