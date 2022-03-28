Investment Followers Might Hate This Starbucks Stock News

Shares in Starbucks have dropped by 20% in recent months. Looking at a stock cart designed by Yahoo Finance, the news grows worse: When Starbucks was riding its 2021 peak in July, the price per share reached $126.06. At the time of this writing, it is $88.38 — slightly higher than mid-March's low of $79.29.

As Yahoo Finance reports, Jefferies analyst Andy Barish singles out three reasons for why many investors have decided to take a step back from Starbucks at this time. First, they are wary of Starbucks' employees' expanding union attempts. Moreover, he cites menu price increases and pandemic restrictions amid the Omicron variant's impact on China, as well as predictions about the company's 2022 performance that were made in a previous earnings call. Despite these points, Starbucks still reported a revenue of $8.1 billion in the last quarter of 2021. Even though the Omicron variant is surging in China — which represents Starbucks' second biggest market, as The Motley Fool explains — the company itself is still doing well financially.