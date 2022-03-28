70% Said This Is Their Favorite Way To Reheat Mashed Potatoes

If you're a big fan of mashed potatoes, you aren't alone — a YouGov survey reports that in 2021, it was the most popular American dish in the United States, ahead of French fries, grilled cheese, and hamburgers. Whether you like them smothered in gravy or dripping with a pat of melted butter, mashed potatoes are one of those nostalgic comfort foods that many people love to see on the table.

Say you end dinner with a container of leftover mashed potatoes. How do you reheat them? Mashed polled nearly 600 people across the country to find out. Just 15.22% of respondents said they use the stovetop, while 12.21% put their potatoey leftovers in a baking dish in the oven. Another 2.51% toss them in the Instant Pot, which can take just five minutes and keeps that nice, fluffy texture (via Margin Making Mom). While all of the above techniques are perfectly good, there's one method that 7 in 10 people said is their go-to for reheating mashed potatoes.