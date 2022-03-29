The New 'Healthy' Label The FDA Is Considering For Packaged Foods

In the food world, adjectives matter. Even though a captivating food photo can cause a rumbling in the stomach, it cannot convey the taste from that first bite. Using descriptions, however, like fork-tender, extreme spice, or even zesty fresh can offer a glimpse into a dish's flavor. As the FDA looks to clearly define the word "healthy," and add a label stating so on the front of some packaged foods, this begs the question, what does healthy food really mean?

Published in a 2016 FDA guidance document, the organization looked to clarify how and why the term "healthy" could be used when labeling types of food. Although not legally binding, the Nutritional Labeling facts and descriptors are used by consumers to help them make food decisions. Whether a shopper is looking for a low sodium or low sugar option or prefers non-GMO foods, labels are vital to helping people make an informed choice.

Still, words matter. Words like "healthy," "better for you," and "balanced" convey a sentiment. Even the term "diet," as in diet soda, has faded from the shelves as consumers want positive connotations when it comes to food choices. If the term "healthy" is part of the packaging, how can one powerful word be used to describe a plethora of food options?