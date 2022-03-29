The Unexpected Place Twitter Found José Andrés
Chef José Andrés' humanitarian efforts during the invasion of Ukraine began on the fringes of a war zone, setting up an emergency kitchen in the dead of winter in an attempt to feed thousands looking for safety. And on February 25, the World Central Kitchen founder tweeted, "People of the World...Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations...I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine." For reference, in 2021, Andrés was a recipient of Bezos' Courage and Civility Award, which came with a cash prize of $100 million. The Kitchn says he is using it to fund his efforts to care for Ukraine's refugees.
But as the fighting intensified, so did the need to help those fleeing the hostilities, and just weeks later, his social media followers saw Chef Andrés in Lviv, which has also been the target of shelling. "Reporting in with @natemook from the Arena in Lviv! This is a temporary shelter for Ukrainians escaping the bombs...Volunteers here help families find a place to live & @WCKitchen serves hot meals 3 times a day. With so many people coming, they are now building out a sleeping area! #ChefsForUkraine," he posted on Instagram.
José Andrés is now in Ukraine's beleaguered capital
But José Andrés took his mission to a whole new level when he ventured into Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. "Hello from Kyiv," he said via Twitter. "I'm here with one of our @WCKitchen restaurants, Alaska...They are doing an amazing job every day cooking hot meals for hospitals & seniors! 1 restaurant by 1 restaurant...1 chef by 1 chef...these Food Fighters are what makes this work possible!" Along with the Tweet was a video of World Central Kitchen's facility in Ukraine's capital.
Andrés' Twitter followers could only send their well-wishes to the intrepid chef. "Thank you for the work you do. So happy to have helped support your efforts. Keep up the good work," said one. "Chef Andrés, I have been watching you and your team travel the world giving back. It is inspiring," tweeted another. A third even offered his compliments to the chef by using a popular Spanish expression comparing Andrés' level of courage to the appendage of a famous statue featuring Spanish hero Baldomero Espartero in Madrid, per Cope.
Andrés summed up his thoughts on the matter by quoting First Lady Jill Biden in a pinned tweet, saying "As @FLOTUS told me – food is love! Wherever there's a fight so hungry people can eat, @WCKitchen will be there."