The Unexpected Place Twitter Found José Andrés

Chef José Andrés' humanitarian efforts during the invasion of Ukraine began on the fringes of a war zone, setting up an emergency kitchen in the dead of winter in an attempt to feed thousands looking for safety. And on February 25, the World Central Kitchen founder tweeted, "People of the World...Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations...I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine." For reference, in 2021, Andrés was a recipient of Bezos' Courage and Civility Award, which came with a cash prize of $100 million. The Kitchn says he is using it to fund his efforts to care for Ukraine's refugees.

But as the fighting intensified, so did the need to help those fleeing the hostilities, and just weeks later, his social media followers saw Chef Andrés in Lviv, which has also been the target of shelling. "Reporting in with @natemook from the Arena in Lviv! This is a temporary shelter for Ukrainians escaping the bombs...Volunteers here help families find a place to live & @WCKitchen serves hot meals 3 times a day. With so many people coming, they are now building out a sleeping area! #ChefsForUkraine," he posted on Instagram.