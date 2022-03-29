Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Pumped To Try Its New Salad Kit
Customers at Trader Joe's have a wide selection of salads to choose from. According to Popsugar, items like the Buffalo Ranch Chopped Salad, Lemon Arugula Basil Salad Kit, or Broccoli and Kale Slaw all rank as some of the most beloved salad kits around. Other offerings, like the Super Spinach Salad or the Mexican Style Corn & Quinoa Salad, made a splash last year (per Openfit). The grocery chain now has another new salad creation for sale, and based on how much attention it has attracted on Instagram, it might just rank alongside these other fan favorites.
Instagrammer @traderjoesafficionado stumbled upon the BBQ and Black Pepper Toscano Salad Kit during a grocery run. They snatched up the find and posted a photo of the salad to social media, alongside the caption, "NEW ITEM BBQ & Black Pepper Toscano Chopped Salad! This salad sounds delicious! A perfect salad for the coming warmer months. Love the cornbread croutons and bbq sweet onion dressing! Soooo yummy!" The salad kit, which includes green and red cabbage, broccoli stalks, and kale, has attracted its fair share of attention and fellow shoppers can't get enough of the find.
Instagram loves the salad kit
The Instagram post has drummed up a ton of attention around the salad and followers can't wait to try it. Comments include "This all sounds great I need to try it" and "WANT! This combo sounds delicious!" Another chimed in with a protein enhancement; "Sounds great to pack for lunch! I'd probably add chicken to it."
One follower kept their response simple, saying, "I'm excited to try this new salad kit," while another jumped in with, "Cornbread croutons?!? Yum."
Trader Joe's hasn't had much success with BBQ salads in the past, and this new take might just reverse their fortune. What's Good At Trader Joe's reviewed another BBQ salad that the grocery chain offered in 2014, saying it wasn't that great and didn't live up to expectations. The BBQ and Black Pepper Toscano Salad Kit has certainly generated a good amount of support online, unlike Trader Joe's Lemon Basil Pasta Salad.