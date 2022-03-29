Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Pumped To Try Its New Salad Kit

Customers at Trader Joe's have a wide selection of salads to choose from. According to Popsugar, items like the Buffalo Ranch Chopped Salad, Lemon Arugula Basil Salad Kit, or Broccoli and Kale Slaw all rank as some of the most beloved salad kits around. Other offerings, like the Super Spinach Salad or the Mexican Style Corn & Quinoa Salad, made a splash last year (per Openfit). The grocery chain now has another new salad creation for sale, and based on how much attention it has attracted on Instagram, it might just rank alongside these other fan favorites.

Instagrammer @traderjoesafficionado stumbled upon the BBQ and Black Pepper Toscano Salad Kit during a grocery run. They snatched up the find and posted a photo of the salad to social media, alongside the caption, "NEW ITEM BBQ & Black Pepper Toscano Chopped Salad! This salad sounds delicious! A perfect salad for the coming warmer months. Love the cornbread croutons and bbq sweet onion dressing! Soooo yummy!" The salad kit, which includes green and red cabbage, broccoli stalks, and kale, has attracted its fair share of attention and fellow shoppers can't get enough of the find.