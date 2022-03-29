The Supreme Court Will Decide On California's Pork Ban. Here's Why

That bacon arriving with breakfast or the pork roast served at dinner might come with a side conversation about the highest court in the nation. While people can have various food debates, the U.S. Supreme Court will listen to arguments regarding the legal challenge to California's Proposition 12. As reported by NBC News, pork producers are asserting that the legal requirement on pig housing dimensions seeks to regulate "wholly out-of-state commerce" which is not constitutional.

"It requires massive and costly alteration to existing sow housing nationwide, necessitates either reduction of herd sizes or building of new facilities to meet its space mandates, raises prices in transactions with no California connection, drives farms out of business, and promotes industry consolidation, and will be policed by intrusive inspections of out-of-state farms conducted by California's agents," they explained in an appeal.

While the California initiative sought to improve inhumane housing conditions for animals that are used for consumption, the impact of that mandate reaches far greater than the confines of the animal's stall. Although many people can empathize with the underlying issue that Proposition 12 sought to address, the legal implications of this act reach beyond the California borders. Specifically, this example is where one state looks to impose its regulations on aspects of interstate commerce. That scenario conflicts with the Interstate Commerce Act, which gives Congress, not the states, the authority to regulate in that area.