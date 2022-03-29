Why PBR Is Opening A Cannabis Beverage Facility

If you haven't heard, some brewing companies have taken steps to enter the cannabis industry. Brewmaster Keith Villa, Ph.D. has written a book about brewing with cannabis with the express purpose of informing brewers how to responsibly and legally prepare and enjoy THC-infused beer (via Brewer's Association). In fact, while some brews are still alcoholic, you can find non-alcoholic beers that can be enjoyed in a different way than traditional beers (via The Manual). It appears that a new market has opened up for breweries.

It's not just small-time craft brewers who are looking into brewing with cannabis. Pabst Blue Ribbon began exploring the new beverage market with the launch of a non-alcoholic, THC-infused seltzer through the brand's new cannabis company Pabst Labs (via Food Beast). It would seem that the drink signals a new direction for the company because it has begun plans to open a facility designed especially to manufacture cannabis beverages.